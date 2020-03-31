Since online learning began at Penn State, you’ve probably watched countless movies, put a few dozen puzzles together and reorganized your sock drawer — twice.

You’re quarantined and you're bored. So, perhaps it’s time to start something new.

Baking has always been an enjoyable hobby for me and a great way to alleviate stress. Now that many of us are limited to our homes, it might be a good idea to whip up something sweet to try to relieve some of the stress many are facing due to the coronavirus.

My grandma has a delicious homemade chocolate chip cookie pie recipe. This recipe has been in my family for three generations and is always a crowd pleaser, especially at summer picnics.

I’ve made this recipe countless times for everything — from birthday parties, family gatherings and school fundraisers. With only seven ingredients and four steps, this recipe is super easy to make.

Those who love sweets will love this pie due to how chocolatey and rich it is.

Ingredients — serves 8-10 people

One cup of sugar

A half cup of all purpose flour

Two room temperature eggs, beaten

One and half cups roughly chopped pecans

One and a half cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

One store-bought, unbaked pie shell

A half cup of salted, melted butter

Directions

Preheat the oven to 325 °F. In a medium bowl, combine the melted butter, beaten eggs, flour, sugar, chocolate chips and pecans into a medium-sized bowl. Pour the mixture into the pie shell. Bake the pie for one hour in the oven.

Here’s what the pie should look like after coming out of the oven:

Another recipe you can try is one of my own. This recipe was inspired by my mom, who loves cheesecake. For her birthday last year, I made her this monster of a cheesecake:

But for the sake of keeping things simple, I am going to share with you an easier version of this recipe that I call “no-bake layered oreo cheesecake jars.” This recipe is a new one for me and I think they turned out pretty good. They reminded me of adult-version dirt cups — so for those of you that like dirt, you’ll like this concoction a lot.

This recipe has a few more steps than the last, except it requires no oven. I like this recipe because it is trendy, chic and looks impressive.

Ingredients — serves eight to 10 people

16 ounces of softened cream cheese

Three-fourths cup of powdered sugar

One pack (36 individual) Oreos

One quarter cup of sour cream

Two cups heavy cream

Whipped cream (optional)

Directions

In a large bowl with an electric whisk, beat the cream cheese until it is smooth and creamy. Separate the filling of the oreos and place it into the bowl with the cream cheese. Place the cookie sandwiches from the oreos into a plastic, gallon bag. With a rolling pin, smash the oreos into crumbs. Cream together the cream cheese and oreo filling until the mixture is smooth. Mix sour cream and heavy cream in bowl until the mixture is smooth and thick. Sift in powdered sugar and fold it into the mixture. Spoon or pipe an one-inch thick layer of the cream cheese filling into the jars. Top the previous layer with, at most, an inch-thick layer of oreos crumbs. Continue to create layers until the jar is full. (Optional) top cheesecake jar with whipped cream and oreo crumbs.

To achieve the look of the oreos jars I made, I used a K11 piping tip and added a half cup of oreo crumbs into the cheesecake mixture to give it a more marbled look. I also used two spoonfuls of oreo crumbs between each layer.

But be warned, this recipe is a little more time consuming than the last recipe, and although it may be the more kid-friendly recipe between two given, it can get messy.

I hope you enjoy these homemade recipes from the comfort of your home — I know my family did.