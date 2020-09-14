According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there are an additional 1,258 positive cases of the coronavirus from Saturday, Sept. 12 to Sunday, Sept. 13, bringing the total cases statewide to 145,063, according to the department's website.

There are a reported 7,869 deaths statewide with 1,684,609 patients testing negative to date.

About 82% of patients have recovered from the virus, according to the website.

In Centre County, there are 1,183 confirmed cases, and 54 additional probable cases. Two patients are currently hospitalized, according to the website.

A total of 20,376 people in Centre County have tested negative.

There have been 11 reported deaths in the county.