The Pennsylvania Department of Health has reported 78,798 coronavirus cases across the commonwealth as of Sunday, an increase in 799 from Friday.

There have been 6,215 virus-related deaths since the pandemic reached Pennsylvania in March. The recovery rate is reported to be 74%.

Centre County has had an increase in four cases since Friday, bringing the total to 169. 2,934 patients have tested negative for the virus in the county.

