Penn State Housing and Food Services staff have been donating food items to those in the State College community who are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

HFS has donated produce, dairy products and perishable items to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and State College Area School District. So far, 1,000 pounds of food have been donated to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

State College Area School District has provided food and meals to 500 students amid the suspension of in-person classes.

Non-perishable foods are also being donated to Lion's Pantry which provides food and other essential products to Penn State students. It has remained open during Penn State’s online learning period to help students still in State College not go hungry.

Intercollegiate Athletics, Penn Stater Hotel and the Nittany Lion Inn have also donated perishable items to these local food banks.

Those who want to donate items can do so at Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and Lion’s Pantry.

