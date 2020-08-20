The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 791 coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to 126,940.

A total of 123,364 cases are confirmed, while 3,576 are reported as probable across the commonwealth.

One additional confirmed case has been reported in Centre County, bringing the countywide total to 363. 11,242 people have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Since March, there have been 7,538 coronavirus related deaths across the commonwealth. 1,386,071 people have tested negative for the virus and the recovery rate is reported to be 80%.

Eleven coronavirus related deaths have been reported by the Department of Health in Centre County.

