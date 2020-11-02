The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 1,755 coronavirus cases in the commonwealth Monday, bringing the total number of statewide cases reported since the pandemic began to 211,996.

In Centre County, there have been a total of 4,317 reported cases, with 70 new cases reported since Friday. Out of these, 4,151 cases are confirmed and 166 are probable.

Twenty-two people in the county remain hospitalized, and one ventilator is in use.

No new deaths been reported in the county since Friday, and the county's death total is 19.

Centre County has also had 37,410 negative tests.

Across the commonwealth, there have been 8,823 deaths and 2,338,664 patients have tested negative to date.

The recovery rate in Pennsylvania is currently 76%.

All statistics provided come from the DOH’s latest release on Monday, Nov. 2.