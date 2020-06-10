The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a total of 76,846 positive coronavirus cases on Wednesday, an increase in 410 cases since Tuesday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the commonwealth has reported 6,062 coronavirus-related deaths, and 72% of positive cases across the state have recovered.

Centre County reported one additional positive case, bringing the county total to 158. Throughout the county, 2,651 people have tested negative for the virus.

