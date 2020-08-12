The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a total of 121,130 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, an increase in 849 cases from Tuesday.

Since March, there have been 7,385 coronavirus-related deaths across the commonwealth. 1,271,976 people have tested negative. The recovery rate is reported to be 77%.

In Centre County, an additional four confirmed positive coronavirus cases have been reported for a total of 338 in the county, and 9,903 people have tested negative for the virus countywide.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE