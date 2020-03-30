The NCAA will be granting the opportunity for all spring sport athletes to gain an extra year of eligibility after the coronavirus forced seasons to be cut short, according to a report by Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic.

The Division I Council Coordination Committee approved a “blanket waiver for all spring-sport athletes to get an extra year of eligibility,” according to the report.

It will be up to individual schools to decide how much aid they will provide student-athletes who chose to stay, the report states.

The NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee previously stated that it felt eligibility relief was appropriate for spring sports before ultimately reaching this decision.

The NCAA confirmed the report in a statement, also adding that winter sport athletes will not be included in the waiver.

"Council members declined to extend eligibility for student-athletes in sports where all or much of their regular seasons were completed," the statement said.

The roster limit in baseball was also increased. It is the only spring sport with such a limit.

The statement also shed light on how the process will work if an athlete chooses to return:

"Division I rules limit student-athletes to four seasons of competition in a five-year period. The Council’s decision allows schools to self-apply waivers to restore one of those seasons of competition for student-athletes who had competed while eligible in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 spring season.

"The Council also will allow schools to self-apply a one-year extension of eligibility for spring-sport student-athletes, effectively extending each student’s five-year “clock” by a year. This decision was especially important for student-athletes who had reached the end of their five-year clock in 2020 and saw their seasons end abruptly."

RELATED

Grant Ament discusses decision to leave Penn State men’s lacrosse After giving his all to Penn State for the past five years of his life, Grant Ament feels th…