The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Monday there are 135,862 confirmed cases of the coronavirus statewide, according to data on its website.

A total of 7,780 people in the commonwealth have died from the virus and 1,608,378 people in the commonwealth have tested negative for the virus.

In Centre County there are 627 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with 16,795 patients having tested negative.

The county's coronavirus death total remains at 11.