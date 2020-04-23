During the coronavirus pandemic, Penn State student Robert Esgro knew he wanted to do something to help his community, particularly senior citizens who are at higher risk of contracting the virus.

It was through this idea that the nonprofit organization Shop4Seniors was founded in late March.

Esgro (freshman-aerospace engineering) said the negativity surrounding the coronavirus is what prompted his desire to help those in need during the pandemic.

Realizing that senior citizens are at an especially high risk of contracting the virus, Esgro decided he wanted to focus on helping them. With this idea in mind, he went about recruiting a few friends to join the cause.

With the help of Penn State students Alec Smith, Michael Usilton, Stanton Godshall and Thomas Worcester, Shop4Seniors became a reality.

Shop4Seniors is a nonprofit intended to deliver groceries to senior citizens in Pennsylvania during the pandemic in order to help them stay healthy, according to Esgro.

“The best way to end this pandemic is to decrease the number of people who have to leave their homes,” Esgro said.

Usilton (freshman-mechanical engineering) said he decided to join in on Esgro’s idea because he felt it was the perfect opportunity to help his community during the pandemic.

“His explanation as to why we should start [Shop4Seniors] was that seniors have nowhere to turn,” Usilton said. “I thought it was an amazing idea for a charity.”

Similarly, Godshall (freshman-biomedical and mechanical engineering) said he felt it was their job as relatively low-risk individuals to the coronavirus to assist the higher-risk population.

Since all five of the founders live in different counties across the commonwealth, Esgro said each member has taken to organizing the deliveries and recruiting other volunteers in their areas.

Esgro — who is the president of the nonprofit — said although the founders themselves have helped with deliveries, they have also recruited about 50 volunteers in 13 counties to assist in Shop4Seniors’ efforts.

Once a request for delivery is made, Esgro said the group works to respond to it within 24-48 hours by connecting the individual with a volunteer nearby. After the volunteer receives instructions on what groceries to purchase and where to deliver them, they retrieve the items and bring them to the correct location.

Smith (freshman-finance), who handles some of the financial aspects of the charity, said it is preferred that the volunteers are paid by the recipients for the groceries in advance of the delivery, but added this is not a requirement.

Smith also said Pennsylvania law is now permitting people who rely upon food stamps to give their electronic benefit transfer card to someone else so they can have their groceries delivered to them, which allows Shop4Seniors’ volunteers to help all individuals regardless of financial situation or payment method.

Esgro added the founders are currently working on expanding the services provided by Shop4Seniors.

After partnering with a mask-making group from Delaware County that was searching for a way to get its products to people, Shop4Seniors began delivering the masks to its recipients in the county with each grocery order.

Smith said they hope to deliver the masks provided to them to more Pennsylvania counties.

Usilton said Shop4Seniors will help any individual who is at high risk of contracting the coronavirus if they fill out a request, regardless of age. He added they have delivered groceries to a pregnant woman and her family after they reached out to the nonprofit.

So far, Usilton said Shop4Seniors has “had great success in small numbers,” but added they are hoping to spread awareness of their services to more people moving forward. The group also has a goal of reaching more areas across Pennsylvania since most of their deliveries have been in Philadelphia, Berks and Allegheny counties.

Esgro said they have struggled with reaching the elderly population since many senior citizens are not as connected online as younger individuals. Because of this, online methods of advertising have not been as effective for the older generation as they have for recruiting younger volunteers.

In order to spread word of the charity to more senior citizens, Esgro said the group has been working toward advertising in local supermarkets and grocery stores.

Usilton added they are also looking into offering other ways recipients can contact them to request orders if they are not connected to the internet, such as a hotline number.

Godshall said the founders have also tried searching Facebook for messages asking for this type of help, as well as reaching out to organizations that have connections with senior citizens.

Esgro added the charity has partnered with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia and various other Pennsylvania parishes to connect Shop4Seniors with more potential recipients.

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia has also included Shop4Seniors on its list of helpful resources for the community to make more people aware of the charity’s services, according to Esgro.

In addition to spreading word of the nonprofit, Smith said Shop4Seniors is looking into the possibility of collecting donations to purchase groceries for those struggling financially in the pandemic.

Despite the changes the group would like to see in the future, Esgro said they are all proud of what they have been able to do so far and are looking forward to continuing with Shop4Seniors’ efforts.

“The response has been great on both [the volunteer and recipient] sides so far,” Esgro said. “It’s been really exciting to see the response and rewarding to see that we are helping to fulfill a need.”

Godshall added that the group knows the virus “has its timeline.” The students hope it will die down soon, but they are glad they can help in the present while it continues to negatively affect people’s lives.

Anyone who wishes to volunteer or make use of Shop4Seniors’ services can sign up via the charity’s website or contact Esgro via email at rte5046@psu.edu.