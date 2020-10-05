On Monday, Oct. 5, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 672 new coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania, bringing the commonwealth's total to 164,207.

Deaths related to the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic have now increased to 8,227 across the commonwealth.

A total of 594 patients are hospitalized and 75 are on ventilators.

Pennsylvania's current recovery rate is 82%.

In Centre County, a total of 2,974 confirmed cases have been reported, an increase in 20 cases since Sunday, Oct. 4. There are also 70 probable cases.

Centre Country has reported 28,405 negative cases to date, and the death total remains at 11.

Three patients are hospitalized and zero are on ventilators.