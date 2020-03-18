The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised all people to take part in social isolation, distancing yourself from others and refraining from gatherings of 10 or more people.

Although it is necessary to protect at-risk individuals and bring an end to the pandemic, social isolation has caused community issues such as a surge in panic and stress, and financial obstacles.

Luckily, there are ways to help your community while still following the CDC’s guidelines.

Take advantage of take-out and delivery

Many states, including Pennsylvania, have ordered the closure of all nonessential businesses in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus. These closures, however, only prohibit restaurants from allowing guests to dine-in, meaning many are still open for delivery or take-out.

For many restaurant owners, their business is their livelihood and they are facing financial obstacles due to the quarantine. Buying take-out or delivery is a great way to support local businesses and spice up your quarantine with some delicious food.

Purchase gift certificates from local businesses

Another way to help local businesses is by purchasing gift certificates. If you don’t want to leave your house, many businesses take gift certificate orders via phone call and will send them to your house.

Even if the business isn’t open, consider sending an email or leaving a message inquiring about a gift certificate. It’s likely you’ll receive a response, as this may be the only way for businesses to profit during the quarantine.

Support your local Chinese-owned businesses

The coronavirus has caused a surge in racist attitudes toward Chinese people in the United States.

Because of this, many Chinese restaurants and other Chinese-owned businesses have suffered. In my own community, our usually packed Chinese restaurant has been noticeably empty in comparison to surrounding restaurants.

By bringing business to your local Chinese restaurant, you will show that you stand with the Chinese members of your community. You will also help ease the financial burden they may be disproportionately bearing.

Donate to your local food bank

Food banks are always grateful to have donations, but they may be facing heightened needs right now due to the closure of schools and businesses.

Donating can help food banks feed more people who are experiencing food insecurity and financial hardship.

When donating, opt for a money donation as opposed to food donations as it allows food banks to purchase the supplies they are in most need of.

Offer to help your at-risk community members

Due to the unprecedented nature, these are scary times for everyone — but especially for members of your community who are most at risk, such as immunocompromised and elderly individuals.

Many at-risk people are afraid to leave their house even in cases of an emergency because of the coronavirus.

Reach out to at-risk neighbors and ask if they need anything. Something as simple as going grocery shopping for them or picking up their medication could help them feel safer — and even save their life.

Refrain from “panic buying”

Videos of vacant shelves and packed grocery stores have gone viral and caused many to run to their nearest supermarket to stockpile items such as cleaning supplies, canned goods and toilet paper.

It’s a good idea to stock up on a month’s supply of food, medicine and other necessities — but stocking up beyond that is unnecessary and worsens shortages. Additionally, when customers buy out products like baby food or hand sanitizer, it can leave people who have a current need for those products helpless.

Many can’t afford to stock up on groceries and other supplies, and instead, purchase these items on a weekly basis, paycheck to paycheck. When these shortages occur, it’s hurting members of the community who may already be struggling financially.

Donate blood

Although the coronavirus feels like the only illness being discussed right now, millions of people are still suffering from other sicknesses and require blood transfusions to keep them healthy or save their life.

The Red Cross has said that there is a "severe blood shortage" due to the coronavirus and is urging healthy people to donate blood, platelets or AB plasma as soon as possible.

Donating blood is a great way to help sick members of your community in the wake of this pandemic.

Take advantage of social media and stay connected

Social isolation can be, well, isolating. In a time where everybody should be alone physically, we need to find ways to avoid feeling alone mentally.

This is especially important for people with mental illnesses who may feel themselves relapsing or falling into old patterns with the lack of distractions and activities to take part in.

Many communities have started groups on social media forms such as Facebook or Reddit to calm anxieties and provide a support system. Social media can also be used as a useful distraction from the 24/7 coronavirus news cycle, and groups can be formed to discuss books, TV shows or play games.

Offer babysitting or tutoring services

The coronavirus pandemic has led to schools across the country closing — but not all parents are able to work from home.

Not everyone can afford to send their child to daycare, and even if they can, whether daycares will stay open or not is up in the air.

In addition to offering babysitting services, tutoring services may also be of use to individuals with young children, especially people who don’t speak English or have the knowledge to use the technology necessary for remote learning.

Stay home

If you care about the wellbeing of your neighbors and community members, the best way to show this is to abide by the CDC’s advisories and stay home if possible.

Not everybody is lucky enough to be able to stay at home, as their jobs still require their in-person presence and they cannot afford to miss a paycheck.

If you are able, however, to work from home and socially isolate yourself during this time, it’s crucial to your at-risk neighbors and loved ones that you do so.

While many of us are facing boredom or loneliness, others are facing a life-threatening situation. To not take this seriously would put their life at jeopardy.