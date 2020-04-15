Anyone could use festive recipes to celebrate the coming of spring, especially if you have a sweet tooth.

I chose to share these cupcake and sugar cookie recipes because decorating these treats could be a fun family activity to do while at home. While many families may not be together during the Easter holiday, these treats could be a great gift to send while social distancing.

The process of baking and decorating these recipes take a while, but the outcome is worth the wait.

***

The first recipe we’ll tackle is a funfetti bunny-themed cupcake recipe.

Ingredients - makes 24 cupcakes

Two and a half cups of flour

One and a half cups of sugar

One cup of melted, unsalted butter

Half a teaspoon of salt

One tablespoon of baking powder

One tablespoon of vanilla

Four eggs

One cup of milk

A half cup of sprinkles

Frosting

One cup of softened, unsalted butter

Four cups of powdered sugar

Two teaspoons of vanilla extract

Three tablespoons of heavy whipping cream

A quarter teaspoon of salt

Directions

Preheat the oven 350°F. Line the cupcake tins with cupcake liners of your choosing. Combine all dry ingredients, except the sugar, into a medium sized bowl. Whisk together and set aside. Cream together the sugar and butter until smooth. Add one egg at a time into the sugar and butter mixture. Add vanilla once all the eggs are incorporated. Alternate and gradually add the dry mix and milk to the wet mix. Stir in the sprinkles. Spoon the cake mix into the cupcake liners until the liners are three quarters of the way full. Cook for 15 to 25 minutes. Do not frost the cupcakes until they are completely cooled.

Directions for frosting

Beat the softened butter until it is smooth. With your hand or stationary mixer, mix in one cup of powdered sugar at a time. Once the sugar is incorporated into the butter, add in the vanilla, salt and heavy whipping cream. Frost as desired or follow my instructions as to how I frosted my cupcakes.

I chose to make my cupcakes look like bunnies. To do this, take two cups of frosting from the batch and place it into a seperate bowl to dye it pink. I used two drops of red food dye to achieve my color.

Then, take one cup of frosting and place it into its own bowl to dye it black for the bunnies’ features. I used eight drops of black food dye to dye the frosting black.

For the white frosting face for the bunnies on top of the cupcakes, I used a K01 piping tip and smoothed out the frosting with an offset spatula. Use the pink frosting and a K01 piping tip for the bunnies’ noses and inner ears. Use the black frosting with a K01 piping tip for the bunnies’ eyes, mouth, and whiskers.

Because I didn’t have white chocolate to make the bunnies’ ears, I had to freeze the ears I pipped overnight. To achieve the ears I made, use the pink frosting with a K01 piping tip to pipe a thin ear shape. Smooth out any imperfections, and then with the same piping tip, outline the pink shape with white frosting.

If you’d like to use less black frosting to decorate the cupcakes, I would recommend piping two quarter sized dollops of white frosting below the nose.

***

The next recipe I have is a sugar cookie recipe.

Ingredients - makes 30-35 cookies

A half cup of salted butter

Three cups of flour

One cup of sugar

Two teaspoons of baking powder

A quarter teaspoon of salt

One teaspoon of vanilla extract

One egg

One egg yolk

Frosting

Four cups of powdered sugar

A half cup or four egg whites

Food coloring (optional)

Directions

Preheat the oven to 325°F and line your baking sheets with parchment paper. Combine all dry ingredients except the sugar into a medium bowl and set it aside. With a standing or hand mixer, beat the butter and sugar together until it is well combined and add it in. Beat in the egg, egg yolk and vanilla into the mixture. Gradually add in the flour. Once the dough has formed, flour your surface and rolling pin generously and roll the dough out to be a quarter inch thick. Cut the dough as desired, then bake for 10-15 minutes or until the cookies are a light golden brown on the edges. Allow the cookies to completely cool before frosting.

Directions for frosting

Beat the egg whites until they have thickened and are foamy. Sift the powdered sugar in and gradually incorporate the ingredients together with a spatula. Dye the icing as desired (optional).

***

While I decorated my cupcakes and cookies festival to celebrate Easter, these recipes can be used on any occasion.