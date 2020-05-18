The University of Notre Dame announced Monday that it plans to welcome students back to campus for the upcoming fall semester.

The university's decision came after consultation with experts in the medical field on the safety of reopening campus in light of the coronavirus, according to an official statement released by the university.

However, the university's fall semester schedule has been adjusted to accommodate the circumstances. Students will return to campus on August 10, two weeks earlier than the original semester start date. Additionally, students will not have a fall break and the semester will end before Thanksgiving.

The university announced that "comprehensive testing" for the coronavirus will be put in place for students, faculty and staff. Social distancing, mask requirements and enhanced cleaning procedures will be enforced as well.

Isolated facilities will be designated to those who have tested positive for the virus.

Professors of the university have been asked to prepare both in-person and remote versions of their courses. The status of fall study abroad programs is uncertain.

The University of Notre Dame canceled the remainder of the spring 2020 semester in March. Summer programs through the university have been canceled as well.