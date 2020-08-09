The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 760 coronavirus cases across the commonwealth on Sunday, bringing the state total to 118,852.

Since March, there have been 7,314 coronavirus-related deaths statewide, and 1,228,358 people have tested negative for the virus.

In Centre County, an additional two positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed for a total of 333.

Ten coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Centre County by the Department of Health since March, and 9,658 people have tested negative for the virus countywide.

