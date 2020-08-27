Some international students choose to attend school in North America to fully grasp what life is like as an American, according to Isabella Alves Ferreira Lopes.

However, this year poses many obstacles for international students amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Lopes (freshman-psychology), an incoming freshman from Brazil, was supposed to begin her first-year experience this fall. But due to the pandemic, she could not get a student visa from the U.S. government.

“I would definitely affirm that I, alongside all the international students, have been way more affected by COVID-19 than the U.S. students,” Lopes said.

International students have had to face border restrictions, unanticipated costs associated with having to quarantine in another country and the lingering risk of being deported — as Penn State sees fit, according to Lopes.

Lopes had also paid for her plane ticket and visa fees prior to the U.S. closing its border to Brazil on May 27. As of Aug. 14, the U.S. had implemented a level four travel advisory, “do not travel,” to Brazil due to the coronavirus.

Aside from the financial burdens accompanying the pandemic, some international students have experienced emotional setbacks, too, Lopes said.

“I have always wanted to meet new cultures and be able to live and experience it to the fullest,” Lopes said. “But I saw my studies and life-long dream interrupted abruptly when the pandemic started. It’s not ideal to have your first college experience from Zoom.”

Lopes hopes that she will be able to travel to the U.S soon so she can get a “real” college experience.

Enzo Duarte Garcia Costa Silva, who is also from Brazil, said his experience with the pandemic started last year when he was suddenly sent home.

All Silva (junior-industrial engineering) was able to bring home with him was one backpack filled with essentials, he said.

“I was sent back home to Brazil, which is a burden for my family,” Silva said.

Since Silva couldn’t return to State College, his friends helped him out by emptying out all the rotten food in his apartment.

“It was horrible,” Silva said.

Silva and his sister both contracted the coronavirus and had to quarantine in Brazil for two weeks.

Now that Penn State is allowing students to come back to campus, Silva — along with many other international students — wants to return.

He is scheduled to come back to State College on Sept. 10, but has to quarantine in Mexico for 14 days prior to his arrival.

“If I want to go back to the U.S., I can’t be in Brazil for 14 days before I get there,” Silva said. “I had to sell all of my musical instruments to help pay for my stay in Mexico.”

Silva plans to either stay in an inexpensive Airbnb or in a friend's basement, if he can find someone willing to let him do so.

However, even after quarantining in Mexico for 14 days, Silva runs the risk of being rejected at the border, forcing him to return to Brazil to take his Penn State classes.

“I was hoping to take a mix of in-person and online classes, but since I wasn’t able to get into the U.S., all my classes were switched to online,” he said.

Fernando Munoz, though not an international student, had to leave his study abroad program in Barcelona early due to the pandemic.

Additionally, Penn State has yet to give Munoz (senior-international politics) his scholarship check, so he has been sleeping on friends’ couches in State College until he gets his money.

“It’s a big challenge when you don’t know your financial status,” Munoz said. “And most of my international friends aren’t even [in State College] and have been paying for apartments the whole time.”

The pandemic has affected students on a multitude of levels, some greater than others. Ultimately, the adversity international students have to face during the pandemic are greater than those American students face, according to Silva.

“I have no structure in my home country to study and concentrate on my classes,” Silva said. “So I really need to get back to State College.”

