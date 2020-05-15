Penn State is canceling, postponing or offering a virtual alternative of its events through June 30, according to a Penn State news release.

All "nonessential events, meetings, summer camps, youth programs and gatherings" at all of Penn State's campuses will be affected, according to the release.

Essential in-person meetings must be limited to fewer than 10 people who all must wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

Essential events with more than 10 people must be approved by emailing the Executive Vice President and Provost at provost@psu.edu . The email must include how the attendees will practice social distancing.

One of Penn State's task group focused on monitoring the pandemic is continuing to do so, and will determine the status of in-person events held after June 30 at a later time.

