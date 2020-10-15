Penn State President Eric Barron and Kelly Wolgast, the director of the university's COVID-19 Operations Control Center, hosted a live webinar Thursday night to discuss how Penn State is handling the pandemic.

The session is part of a series of live meetings Barron is hosting to answer questions from faculty and staff members regarding the pandemic.

During the Zoom session, Barron confirmed there has not been a case in which a faculty member or instructors has contracted the coronavirus from a student.

He also discussed the non-instructional "wellness" days set to take place throughout the spring semester to support students' wellbeing, and account for the cancellation of a weeklong spring break.

Though the exact dates for those days are still undecided, Barron said the university would be "flexible" with its employees to ensure students and faculty members are able to take advantage of their vacation days.

Barron said the university does not have a specific threshold of confirmed coronavirus cases that would force it to switch to remote instruction.

"There is no one number, and there is no on-off switch," Barron said.

Instead, the university will continue to monitor and examine data reflective of the coronavirus' spread on campus and throughout Pennsylvania.

Wolgast stressed the importance of continuing the university's current testing strategies, including rapid testing available to students.

Wolgast said the surveillance and testing program for employees would continue at all locations, and said it was "essential" to collecting aggregate data and keeping track of positive coronavirus cases.

Barron concluded the session by addressing President Donald Trump's Sept. 22 executive order that banned sex- and race-based training in federal agencies.

In response, Barron said the university has signed a response letter that condemns Trump's order and "discordant tone."

American Council on Education President Ted Mitchell wrote the letter.