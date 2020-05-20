The State College Borough and the State College Redevelopment Authority (RDA) announced Wednesday they are identifying the best ways to offer assistance to local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release, the borough and RDA will be assessing the needs of these businesses using an online survey offered both during and after the coronavirus pandemic.

The survey can be taken via the following link until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 31.