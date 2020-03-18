The NCAA is unlikely to grant athletes who participated in winter sports an extra year of eligibility, according to a report by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

The NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee previously stated that it deemed eligibility relief “appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports,” but did not weigh in on the possibility of extending relief to winter sports cut short by the coronavirus.

No further advancements in the plan to grant spring student-athletes have been revealed at this time, though Rothstein reports that “an extra year of eligibility is still in play” for them.

