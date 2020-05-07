The State College Borough has joined a core group of college towns from across the country calling attention to the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on college towns’ economies and 2020 census counts.

College towns included in this group include Athens, Ohio, home of Ohio University; Ames, Iowa, home of Iowa State University; Ithaca, New York, home of Cornell University and Ithaca College; Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, home of Central Michigan University; and State College, home to Penn State.

In a letter written to Congress on April 28, leaders of the group asked for support in making sure that the 2020 census count for these towns is accurate to “help these communities.”

Mores specifically, the letter also tells about the challenges only college towns have to face, such as dealing with their student populations.

“The [coronavirus] pandemic has impacted the country in many ways, and university communities feel those impacts acutely: students are not allowed to return to their rooms, apartments, and homes, and many are falling behind on their rent to local landlords; small businesses throughout college towns are hurting; and academic, theater, arts, sporting, and other events that bring visitors to these communities have been cancelled,” the letter said.

State College has already dealt with many of these problems, but especially in the way of event cancelation, like large tourism festivals such as Arts Fest.

The letter mentions State College as “one of the top ten college towns in America in 2019” and said that it has more student residents than any other borough in Pennsylvania and the third highest ridership of public transportation in the state, behind Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

In terms of impact numbers, the letter said that local estimates now place the economic impact of the pandemic in State College at $1.7 million, including $700,000 of lost parking revenue, with those numbers “likely to grow.”

It also stated that local hospitality industry revenues in March alone are down $3.5 million due to occupancy rates that are down almost 60 percent from last year.

The letter went on to stress the importance of a “census count, not [coronavirus] count,” as it said that an accurate census count provides necessary support for these comparatively small communities.

A large issue with getting that accurate census count was that most, if not all students and temporary residents have moved home due to the cancelation of their in-person classes.

The letter calls for Congress to consider the following proposals:

Guide the Census Bureau to provide accurate counts and further their efforts to address the coronavirus impact, especially in college towns.

Provide an emergency coronavirus accurate census count fund to allow communities with substantial shifts in their count, such as university communities, to complete a recount or take additional outreach actions to improve response rates while socially distanced.

Support the Coronavirus Community Relief Act to provide local university communities financial support.

“As we all navigate through this unprecedented time, your leadership and your support of America’s college towns are even more important,” the letter said.