Ohio State University has canceled its 2021 spring break in order to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, according to a CNN report.

As of Monday morning, the university has reported 2,209 cases among students and 33 among staff.

Executive Vice President and Provost Bruce A. McPheron said the early announcement was to better prepare and inform staff and students.

Classes next semester will be completely remote for the first week and will transition to a mix of in-person and online classes thereafter.

McPheron said the university should expect similar coronavirus-related practices this fall to be in place during the spring, including testing, contact tracing, mask-wearing and social distancing.