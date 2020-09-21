The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 967 new coronavirus cases across the commonwealth on Monday, including data from Sunday, Sept. 20 and Monday, Sept. 21.

Pennsylvania now has 150,812 total cases of the virus, with 1,775 confirmed cases in Centre County.

In total, 8,004 Pennsylvanians have died from the coronavirus, with 11 deaths in Centre County.

As of Monday, 23,157 people in Centre County have tested negative for the coronavirus, with 1,767,181 negative tests statewide.

Pennsylvania has an 82% recovery rate.

A total of 418 patients are hospitalized and 59 are on ventilators, including one in Centre County, statewide.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the total new cases in Pennsylvania. The Daily Collegian apologizes for this error.