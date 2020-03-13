Just days after announcing the 2020 Olympic wrestling trials were "full steam ahead," and slated to take place at the Bryce Jordan Center, news broke Friday that the trials have been postponed.

Originally slated to take place April 4-5 and expected to feature many current and former Penn State greats, USA Wrestling, in conjunction with Penn State and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee decided to postpone the event amid the recent spread of coronavirus.

Per the release, discussions are underway about rescheduling the event at the BJC at a later date.