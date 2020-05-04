The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 825 additional cases of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania Monday, the smallest single-day increase of cases since March 31.

The statewide total has now reached the 50,000 case mark, sitting at 50,092 cases statewide and 2,458 individual deaths.

Centre County added three additional cases, putting the region at 105 cases. 1,051 individuals in Centre County have tested negative and 195,498 individuals have tested negative statewide.

The heaviest-hit county in the state is Philadelphia with over 13,000 cases and 424 deaths.

Centre County and 23 additional counties in Pennsylvania are set to be moving into the “yellow phase” of partial reopening on May 8.