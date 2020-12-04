The Penn State COVID-19 Surveillance Testing Program encouraged students living in campus communities to test for the coronavirus weekly throughout December and January.

According to a press release from the testing program, this free testing will be offered at locations near Penn State’s campuses. At University Park, testing will take place from noon to 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday in the Hintz Alumni Center.

The release added that this weekly testing is particularly advised if a student traveled or had visitors over Thanksgiving.

Questions regarding this testing can be directed to the COVID-19 Surveillance Testing Program via phone at 814-865-2121 or via email at healthystate@psu.edu with “WALK-UP TESTING” in the subject line.