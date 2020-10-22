Penn State President Eric Barron moderated a panel of experts to discuss coronavirus mitigation at the university in a Zoom town hall Thursday evening.

Penn State President Eric Barron — alongside Cara Exten, assistant professor of nursing; Matt Ferrari, associate professor of biology; and Andrew Read, Evan Pugh Professor of Biology and Entomology, Eberly Professor of Biotechnology and director of the Huck Institutes of the Life Sciences — discussed the university’s testing practices and mitigation efforts of the virus on a virtual webinar.

“We see a decline, or a flattening [of the virus],” Barron said. “We have to be realistic that numbers do go up and down.”

Throughout the event, Barron asked questions raised by community members to further examine Penn State’s coronavirus trends and decisions regarding the spread of the virus.

Penn State’s mitigation decisions are based on multiple pieces of data — prevalence rates just being one of them, according to Barron.

Ferrari discussed the two different testing methods the university has implemented into its mitigation efforts — on demand and random screening testing.

On demand testing is for those who already have symptoms or have recently been in contact with someone who tested positive.

“[On demand testing] is where we expect a much higher prevalence rate,” Ferrari said.

Random screening testing is when individuals are randomly drawn to be tested — and those who are selected and have symptoms are asked to be tested at University Health Services, he said.

This week, Penn State announced it will grant access to all students to receive on demand testing before the Thanksgiving break, according to Barron.

According to Ferrari, the university made “overly conservative assumptions” in terms of Mount Nittany Hospital’s capacity rates.

On average, those admitted into the hospital are staying for five days, whereas Penn State initially anticipated a three-week stay.

Penn State has also implemented waste water sampling practices, according to Read.

Penn State has monitored waste water in town and on campus to provide a data stream to regulate and watch coronavirus cases. This is in conjunction with testing practices, he added.

However, this method isn’t exact.

“We are building this plane while flying it,” Read said.

Additionally, the data shows that transmission rates from students to faculty is low, according to Exten.

“There is extremely low prevalence [of coronavirus] among employees, Exten said. “Which means there is very little spread or passing of the virus from students to employees.”

Going into the spring term, Penn State will continue to survey how they will conduct student screenings prior to the start of the semester, Barron said.

“I believe we have a good model. We are seeing fewer students coming to UHS for symptomatic testing,” Barron said. “We have to give credit to students for masking and social distancing.”