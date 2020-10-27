After large gatherings of students at off-campus State College apartment buildings during the Penn State football game Saturday, the university and the Borough of State College introduced new enforcement and outreach measures Monday, Oct. 26, according to a Penn State news release.

The additional measures are to prevent gatherings during Saturday’s home game against Ohio State and future games, according to the release.

These large gatherings, in which participants are unmasked and not socially distancing, violate the borough's coronavirus ordinance, which limits gatherings to 10 people.

The release said Penn State will now communicate with local landlords to encourage measures be taken to deter gatherings.

Those identified in video footage from Saturday will be fined, and referrals will be given to Penn State’s Office of Student Conduct for "follow-up investigations," as the State College Police Department investigates the incident with the Penn State Police's support.

The university will direct all asymptomatic students who live in the buildings where gatherings occurred, and those who attended the events, to be tested for the coronavirus. Penn State is extending its walk-up testing site hours at Pegula Ice Arena as a result.

Penn State President Eric Barron said in the release the gatherings were "reckless and irresponsible," and "fly in the face of our efforts as a community to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus."

“We will be working closely with the borough this weekend and throughout the rest of the football season to stop negligent behavior," Barron said in the release. "I’m proud of the efforts of the majority of our students, and I am determined to hold accountable those who would jeopardize not just their own safety, but the safety of other students and of our broader community.”

