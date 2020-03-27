About a week ago, my little sister woke up at 4 a.m. with a coughing fit.

She was coughing so loud and for so long that her throat bled, and my parents woke up to try to help her. (Luckily, I slept through all of this.)

Although her only symptoms were a dry cough and a mild fever, my parents made the fairly reasonable decision to assume the worst, and began to act accordingly.

I’m happy to say that my sister doesn’t have the coronavirus, but watching her mystery respiratory illness made me realize how unprepared most families are for one of their members to get the coronavirus.

First, like most young people, I am still mentally unprepared for the coronavirus. I’m not “flying to Florida for spring break” unprepared, but I am pretty confident that I’m immortal.

When we thought my sister had gotten the coronavirus, my mom had already been panic-watching the news for months, but my first response was to text my friends “lol guess what I have the coronavirus” to see their reactions.

Obviously I was concerned for my sister’s safety, especially when we learned she wouldn’t be able to see a doctor, but throughout the whole experience I was probably never as concerned as I should’ve been.

Second, my family was physically unprepared for the coronavirus.

I told my friends I had the virus because I thought it was true — if my sister had the coronavirus, I DEFINITELY already had the coronavirus. My sister and I had been sharing food, stealing each others’ drinks and had breathed on each other approximately one million times.

If someone in your family gets the coronavirus, you’re supposed to quarantine that person in their room and avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. My parents did their best to follow those guidelines, but it turns out quarantines are pretty difficult.

My parents left my sister in her room all day, but they let her out to eat dinner with us when she complained. They bought me a personal tube of toothpaste, but my sister and I still shared a bathroom. I also continued using her towel and razor (I left mine at school) out of habit.

At one point, I forgot she was quarantined and walked directly into her room and she coughed on me.

Could we have tried a little harder? Yes. But in our defense, would that have made a difference? We had already had tons of direct contact with her, and if her condition had gotten worse, my parents would have been in contact with her even more to help.

Perhaps the biggest lesson I learned when my sister “got the coronavirus” is that no one else is prepared for this either.

When my parents called the doctor and described my sister’s symptoms, they were told to monitor the situation and call again if it got worse.

I understand why that policy is in place, but when your perfectly healthy sister starts coughing up blood, you want to take her to the doctor. Letting sick children fend for themselves is not the mark of a well-prepared country.

But at least the doctors had a clear policy in place. The rest of the world’s response to the virus has been anything but consistent. When my father’s boss learned about my sister’s condition, my father was instructed to work from home for the next two weeks. But Wednesday, my mother told the Red Cross that my sister had been sick with probably-not-the-coronavirus and they let her donate blood.

One thing you learn when your sister gets the “coronavirus” is that dealing with the coronavirus is really hard. (If this sounds too dumb, it could be: I know firsthand that dealing with the “coronavirus” is really hard.)

But that makes it even more important that we prepare. Since larger systems are overwhelmed, we have extra responsibility.