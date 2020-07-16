The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 781 positive cases of the coronavirus on Thursday.
In total, there have been 6,973 virus-related deaths and 98,446 confirmed cases statewide. As of Thursday, 885,195 patients have tested negative for the virus, and 76% of patients have recovered across the state.
As of Thursday, Centre County has 262 total confirmed cases of the virus and 6,053 negative cases countywide.
