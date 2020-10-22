The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 2,063 positive coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the commonwealth total to 188,360 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, Pennsylvania has also had 2,185,079 negative cases, 8,592 virus-related deaths and currently has a 79% recovery rate.

Additionally, Centre County has had a total of 3,714 confirmed positive cases, which is an increase in 57 cases from Wednesday’s data. The county also reported 135 probably positive cases, 34,545 negative cases and 15 virus-related deaths.

Currently, there are 1,042 hospitalized coronavirus patients across the commonwealth, 12 of which are in Centre County. One patient is listed as being on a ventilator.

All information is based off of statistics from the DOH reported Thursday, Oct. 22.