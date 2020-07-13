The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 328 positive cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth on Monday.

In total, there have been 6,911 virus-related deaths and 95,742 confirmed cases statewide. As of today, 835,732 patients have tested negative for the virus and 77% of patients have recovered statewide.

Centre County has reported 251 total confirmed cases of the virus and 5,704 negative cases countywide.

