Coronavirus Update Graphic
Graphic by Noah Riffe

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 328 positive cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth on Monday.

In total, there have been 6,911 virus-related deaths and 95,742 confirmed cases statewide. As of today, 835,732 patients have tested negative for the virus and 77% of patients have recovered statewide.

Centre County has reported 251 total confirmed cases of the virus and 5,704 negative cases countywide.

