The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced an additional 746 positive cases of coronavirus, bringing the commonwealth total to 64,412 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 4,767 virus-related deaths and 293,244 negative cases in Pennsylvania.

Additionally, Centre County now has 133 positive cases and 1,632 negative cases.

All statistics are based off of data compiled at midnight on Wednesday, May 20.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Schlow Library remote book returns are now open Most of the Schlow Centre Region Library's remote book returns are now open, according to a …