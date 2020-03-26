Mount Nittany Health is now offering drive-up coronavirus testing at its Blue Course Drive location in conjunction with Penn State Health.

According to a press release from Mount Nittany, primary care patients of either Mount Nittany Physician Group or Penn State Health can make an appointment once they notice potential coronavirus symptoms.

The test collection site is divided into three stations in the center’s parking lot — greeting, registration and collection.

Patients will confirm they have an appointment at the greeting station before moving on to registration, where patients will call a phone number designated for registering, the release said. Patients will then be directed to the collection area, where they will be swabbed from the driver seat of their vehicle.

“Mount Nittany Health continues to rigorously follow guidelines from the CDC, including how test samples are collected and the proper wearing of personal protective equipment by staff at this site,” the release said.

