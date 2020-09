The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Friday an additional 891 positive coronavirus cases across the commonwealth since Thursday, bringing the total to 137,662 according to its website.

Across Pennsylvania, there have been 7,742 coronavirus related deaths.

The recovery rate is 82%.

The department reported 568 confirmed and 47 probable cases in Centre County.

The county's death toll remains at 11.

To date, 1,576,870 people in the commonwealth have tested negative.