On March 16, actress Vanessa Hudgens said on her Instagram story about the coronavirus, "Even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible... but inevitable?”

Hudgens was met with backlash from fans and other celebrities, who criticised her for her views. Following the post, she began recently promoting social distancing in the last week, with posts and messages on her Instagram story.

Not every celebrity had made comments like these — celebrities around the world reacted to the coronavirus pandemic in a variety of ways. Some Penn Staters, like Hayden Christ, believe celebrities are spreading a positive message.

“I think [it’s] good that celebrities are raising awareness on self-isolation.” Christ (senior- public relations) said. “A lot of people not only follow them, but are definitely influenced and look up to them, so for them to promote self-isolation and social distancing is setting a really good example for the public.

Sarah Dunn agreed, saying that she believes celebrities are reacting as expected to self-isolation.

“A lot of them seem to just post to post, but I have been enjoying celebrities trying to entertain the public with live streams on Instagram and interacting more with their audiences,” Dunn (sophomore – public relations) said.

Kristina Nowakowski, who graduated from Penn State in fall 2019, said she thinks celebrities are doing a good job promoting social isolation, and are leading by example.

“No particular celebrity has given any advice that stands out. Mostly just be safe, stay home, and get creative to pass the time. I don't follow many celebrities but the ones I do follow have been really good about the situation,” Nowakowski said.

She said not every celebrity has been promoting self-isolation, with some such as Peter Weber from "The Bachelor" going outside into public spaces.

Dunn said that she thought Vanessa Hudgens made insensitive comments about the pandemic, and some celebrities haven’t been responding as well as others.

Christ said he doesn’t think actor Dan Bilzerian is fully self-isolating as he lives a “lavish” lifestyle, but he may be posting old photos.

“Either way, I think most celebrities should post images and content that shows they are not coming into major contact with groups of people,” she said.

Christ noted he is following some celebrities who have opted to stay indoors and post that they are doing so, such as rapper Tory Lanez.

“[Lanez] is doing a “Quarantine Radio” show on Instagram live every so often — not sure the exact number of days per week — where he has fans and other celebrities join his live-stream and they just mess around and have fun,” he said.

Marwa Almansoori, said some celebrities should be doing more than promoting staying inside and social distancing, and said that donating money would be more proactive.

“These contributions can help greatly with the medical supply shortage and other necessities shortages,” Almansoori (sophomore – mathematics/economics) said.

