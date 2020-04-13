Due to the outbreak and spread of the coronavirus, many of the most famous sites around the world are closed to help social distancing — including Mount Everest.

The tallest mountain in the world can only be climbed during a short window during the beginning of April.

Unfortunately, however, Everest has closed for the year.

Instead, many hikers have climbed “virtual Everest,” in which they climb the elevation of Everest inside of their own homes via staircases.

The distance from Everest Base Camp to the summit is an approximate elevation of 3,513 meters.

Now, my staircase is 3.5 meters — meaning that I would only have to ascend it 1,004 times to have climbed Everest. I split the trek among five days and followed the Nepal route.

Each day, I would reach a different camp along this route.

Thus, in my infinite ignorance, I began my trek to the top of the world. Going up and down a staircase several hundred times a day may not sound analogous to the “real” Everest, but believe me, it is every bit as dangerous. It may be even more dangerous than a climb through Nepal.

One of the most dangerous early places on the Everest hike is the Khumbu Icefall. Ladders are suspended across a large ice crevassess and hikers must keep their balance so they don't fall.

However, no Everest hiker has ever leaned against rickety railing on my staircase or attempted to walk down the hardwood stairs in socks. Large blocks of ice may fall down the Khumbu Icefall — however, no one has ever had to unload the dishwasher while climbing Everest. They are practically the same.

On the first day, I meant to travel the 608 meters to Camp 1. Unfortunately, I am stupid so I did the math wrong and traveled 1,071 meters. I don’t think that my calves will ever forgive me for that error.

The next day I got the math worked out and figured out that I had overshot Camp 1 the day before and ended going all the way up to Camp 2. An Ibuprofen and glass of water later, I was back up on the mountain.

Everest is notorious for its sub-zero temperatures that cause dangerous conditions that can induce frostbite and hypothermia. Similarly, the temperature in my house was a freezing 67 degrees, and I had to adjust the thermostat up to 68 in order to keep myself safe.

I was on my way to Camp 3 and my legs blew out on me, causing me to fall down the staircase. I’m no hero, but I only cried for five minutes, so I think I deserve a round of applause.

After that, I decided to take a break for the day just below Camp 3 after 598.5 meters. On the third day, I decided to get back on track and do a few reps on the staircase in order to reach Camp 3.

Storms, high winds and avalanches are all dangers faced by climbers on Everest. However, no Everest climber has ever had pillows or blankets thrown at them by their siblings who would yell “Storm!” as they pelted you with furnishings.

I began my journey to the final camp before the summit Camp 4, or the South Col. The South Col marks the beginning of the “Death Zone” where altitude sickness becomes severe and eventually fatal. Climbers can only stay a few days in the “Death Zone” until the high altitude would kill them.

I’ll tell you what, at the 11.5 feet up my staircase, I could feel my breath getting labored. In fact, 8,016 meters and 3.5 meters are virtually the same thing.

The next day, I began the final push for the summit of Sagarmatha (what the Nepalese call Mt. Everest) and the top of the world, or the second floor of my house. I popped in the earbuds, turned up my podcast, and started my reps up and down the stairs.

I also fell again, but the mountain is a dangerous place. I think that my climb might have been even more difficult than the real thing, because no one hiking Everest has ever interrupted their trek to go to their Zoom history class.

I’m just saying, they may have to deal with Yetis and a lack of oxygen, but they don’t have to search Canvas for a Zoom link, forget the password and then realize their camera is on.

Finally, around midnight, I reached the summit of Everest and the 42nd step on my staircase. I planted a “We’re” flag in order to commemorate the achievement.

Across five days, I climbed 3,513 meters, 1,005 reps up and down the staircase, fell twice, encountered zero Yetis (unfortunately), and managed to get off the mountain alive.

Most Everest expeditions take two months — mine only took five days.

I expect the Guinness World Record people to email me soon.

