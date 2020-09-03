Centre County saw its coronavirus total increase by 87 cases to 578 cases Thursday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, making it the second highest single day increase in cases since Wednesday.

There have now been a total of 132,874 confirmed cases and 3,897 probable cases of the coronavirus statewide, resulting in 7,732 deaths.

Of Centre County's cases, 531 are confirmed and 47 are probable.

There have been 11 deaths in the county, the last reported on Aug. 11. The death rate, per 100,000 residents, is 6.8 in Centre County.

The department reported 187 confirmed and 18 probable cases in the State College zip code.

15,694 people have tested negative for the virus in the county.

The recovery rate in Pennsylvania is 81%, according to the department.