The Pennsylvania Department of Health has reported an additional 1,029 positive cases of the coronavirus since Friday, bringing the statewide total to 155,232.

Centre County has 2,393 cases to date, including 2,327 confirmed cases and 66 probable cases.

Pennsylvania has an 82% recovery rate, with 1,830,292 negative tests to date.

According to Pennsylvania's coronavirus dashboard, 444 coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized, with 60 patients on ventilators. In Centre County, five patients are hospitalized, but none are on ventilators.

There have been 8,103 deaths in Pennsylvania contributed to coronavirus, with 11 deaths in Centre County.