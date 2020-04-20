Gov. Tom Wolf has set May 8 as the target date to gradually reopen the commonwealth's economy, and has extended the stay-at-home order until that date.

In tandem with health officials, Wolf is looking at May 8 to begin reopening certain sectors of the economy in select regions. Public and private residential and non-residential construction will resume on this date.

Health officials believe that Pennsylvania should have the ability and supplies to test residents to ensure safety by May 8.

To determine which regions will gradually reopen, the government will look at coronavirus data and testing. Wolf hinted that rural regions will reopen first.

