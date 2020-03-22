The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Sunday that there are 479 cases of the coronavirus throughout the commonwealth.

The first case in Centre County was confirmed on Friday.

Proportionally, as Pennsylvania boasts about 12.81 million citizens, only 0.0037 percent of the current population has contracted the virus.

With 33 out of 67 counties currently reporting positive cases and two deaths, where does Pennsylvania fall compared to other states?

All 50 states have now reported cases of the coronavirus, West Virginia being the last and most recent, only reporting its first case on Tuesday as the countrywide death count from the virus passed 100.

The state with the most cases as of Sunday afternoon is New York, with over 15,000 cases — New York City harboring the most with over 9,000. To date, 114 people have died in New York alone.

The second-most number of cases lies in Washington state. To date, the Pacific Northwest corner state of the country has 1,793.

Pennsylvania comes in at number eight on the list, behind Massachusetts with 525 cases and just ahead of Colorado, which has 475 cases.

There are over 31,000 cases nationwide and nearly 400 individuals have died. However, 178 individuals have reportedly recovered.

