The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 1,376 cases of the coronavirus and 5,865 probable cases.

This brings the total number of cases across the commonwealth to 167,928.

An additional 17,561 patients have tested negative for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of patients testing negative to 1,985,103.

There have been 8,299 deaths in the commonwealth.

Pennsylvania's recovery rate is 81%.

There are currently 687 patients who are hospitalized, with 76 patients currently on ventilators.

In Centre County there are 3,222 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with 69 probable cases, for a total of 3,291 cases.

A total of 30,011 patients have tested negative and there have been 12 deaths.

Currently, six county patients are hospitalized.