According to the New York Times database tracking cases of COVID-19 in the United States, all 50 states have now reported at least one case.

Until Tuesday, March 17, West Virginia was thought to be the only the state in the country with no known cases, but it now appears to have one case.

Currently, Washington has documented the most number of coronavirus deaths and New York has reported the most number of total cases.

Many schools and businesses have closed in-person operations, shifting to online platforms. Several states, including the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, have urged non-essential businesses to close as well.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported there were 96 reported cases as of Tuesday, March 17, but the New York Times’s database shows that Pennsylvania has 100 positive cases.

The New York Times also reported 101 coronavirus related deaths and 5,587 positive cases nationwide.