Relay for Life at Penn State, an annual walk-a-thon fundraising event benefiting the American Cancer Society (ACS), and all other fundraising events have been canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus and Penn State canceling in-person classes.

This includes the Relay for Life 2020 walk-a-thon scheduled for April 25.

The relay effort is not just one event, however, as the team behind the relay holds numerous fundraising events in the months leading up to the walk-a-thon.

Meghan McNicholas, the executive event director of Relay for Life, said the cancellation was a “tough decision for us for many reasons,” as organizers had “probably about $10,000 worth of fundraisers” planned for March alone.

Virtual events will be held in the walk-a-thon’s place on April 5 and April 25 — the date the walk-a-thon was originally supposed to take place.

McNicholas encouraged community members to participate in the April 25 virtual walk-a-thon during which people nationwide will be walking for 12 hours straight.

The team wants to raise $80,000 by the event, but McNicholas said with the lack of any physical presence on campus they need the community’s help.

“Because we are unable to be on campus, it will be impossible to honor the mission of the ACS without community support — we need help reminding the world that because cancer never stops, neither will we,” McNicholas said.

Those interested in participating can register on Relay for Life’s website.