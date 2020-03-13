All activities relating to Admitted Student Programs, Prospective Student events, and campus visitation will be suspended through April 6, according to a tweet sent by Penn State admissions Thursday.

This means that thousands of visitors' trips will be postponed until further notice, according to Daniel Lehecka, the president of Penn State Lion Scouts.

"This is obviously disappointing for any potential future students and their families, but safety is our No. 1 priority on tour," Lehecka said via email. "Myself and the admissions office aren’t willing to send out guides on tour if they face any danger.

"We cancel tours for weather related events or any other potential risk, and this is being viewed as an extended risk," Lehecka added. "It’s our hope that the situation will improve in the coming months and students and their families will once again be able to visit campus."