Due to the recent surge in coronavirus-related cases across the world, the Penn State administration has suspended all university-affiliated international travel until further notice.

Penn State continues to strongly discourage personal travel.

“There are a number of reasons that we have suspended university travel abroad, and primary among them is the pace of the latest surge of COVID-19 infections in Europe and elsewhere," Executive Vice President and Provost Nick Jones said in a press release. “This rapid increase in the spread of COVID-19 has led to quick action by various governments, including new national lockdowns going into effect.”

Although international travel is suspended for faculty and staff, Penn State administration said it recognizes that some travel is “mission critical” and may be approved on a case-by-case basis.

Requests for essential university-related travel must be approved by the International Restricted Travel Committee and the Global Safety Office.

All faculty and staff traveling for Penn State-affiliated reasons must continue to register with Penn State’s Travel Safety Network Database, according to the release. Faculty or staff who travel for personal reasons are not required to register with the database.

Penn State employees are also required to follow all coronavirus safety guidelines when traveling abroad and must be prepared for international laws to change.

Penn State is also not approving requests to work remotely while living abroad for faculty and staff, with the exception of pandemic-related issues or FMLA reasons.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro wins reelection bid Democratic incumbent Josh Shapiro defeated Republican Heather Heidelbaugh in the Pennsylvani…