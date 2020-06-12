The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 686 positive coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the commonwealth total to 77,999 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have also been 488,385 negative cases and 6,162 virus-related deaths statewide. The department announced that 73% of cases have recovered to date.

In Centre County, there have been seven additional positive cases since yesterday, bringing the county total to 165. There have also been 2,806 negative cases and seven virus-related deaths.

