Notre Dame's coronavirus cases have increased from 58 to 147 since yesterday, according to the university's "COVID-19 Dashboard."

The university is currently in phase 5 of their reopening plan, meaning most students, faculty and staff are on campus; all campus buildings are open and functioning; and there are continued restrictions on travel, events and visitors.

As part of Notre Dame University’s health and safety guidelines for returning to campus, all enrolled undergraduate and graduate students were required to undergo ‘pre-matriculation’ coronavirus testing prior to returning to campus.

The University partnered with LabCorp, a leading national provider of tests and lab services, to distribute tests to students.

