Those looking for a guide to what their favorite local restaurant or fast food place is doing amid a statewide closure of nonessential businesses, look no further.

Downtown State College is making an effort to give community members a better idea at how they can support their local downtown businesses via a new public-accessible spreadsheet.

The spreadsheet can be accessed at this link.

The spreadsheet details over 30 downtown business with their names, websites, hours of operations and whether or not they are offering takeout, delivery, curbside pickup, etc. and in what capacity.

Notable State College restaurants included on the spreadsheet include Yallah Taco, Snap Custom Pizza and DP Dough.

Other businesses and shops are included on the list detailing alternative ways customers can buy their products, such as via their online store for in-person pickup.

Retail shops on the list include Rapid Transit Sports, Harper’s, Lion’s Pride and Emporium Market.

The spreadsheet was created “In an effort to share as much information with the community as possible,” a page on Downtown State College’s website said.

The list is “evolving” as businesses make their intentions known, and any businesses who would like to have their services detailed on the spreadsheet can do so by emailing downtown@downtownstatecollege.com.